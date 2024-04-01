Travel Southern tourism enjoys sustained stable growth Southern localities’ tourism sector has recorded impressive results, indicating sustained growth in the first quarter of 2024 thanks to efforts to diversify products and take several solutions to address challenges and difficulties facing the industry.

Travel ‘Enjoy Da Nang’ programme launched More than 10,000 vouchers with an estimated value of 5 billion VND (200,000 USD) have been offered for tourists visiting the city during the promotion programme titled "Enjoy Da Nang" in year-around flooded festivals.

Travel Infographic HCMC, Phu Quoc rank among Asia’s best destinations DestinAsian, a prestigious Singapore-based travel magazine, has recently announced the winners of its 17th Readers’ Choice Awards. Ho Chi Minh City ranked 10th on the list of best cities in Asia-Pacific 2024, while Phu Quoc was honoured among the top 10 islands.

Travel Tuyen Quang int'l hot-air balloon festival to return next month The third International Hot-air Balloon Festival will take place in Tuyen Quang city, the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang from April 27 to May 2, heard a media conference held in the central city of Da Nang on March 29.