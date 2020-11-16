World Signing of RCEP marks milestone in ASEAN history: official ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi said the bloc had a momentous day when leaders of its member states, Australia, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and New Zealand witnessed the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement.

World Laos applauds Vietnam’s contributions to enhancing ASEAN’s role Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleusay Kommasith has spoken highly of the leadership role of Vietnam in its capacity as Chair of ASEAN 2020, as well as the country’s contributions to enhancing the bloc’s role on the regional and international forums.

World Foreign leaders appreciate RCEP’s strategic significance Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on November 15 that the signing of the long-waited Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement showed the region’s shared commitment to open trade and investment, despite the challenges of COVID-19.

World Foreign delegates commend outcome of 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits The 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits were a success and the outcome is “amazing,” said Deputy Head of Mission of the Polish Embassy in Hanoi Maciej Duszyński.