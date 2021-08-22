Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob delivered an inaugural speech which was televised nationwide on August 22, a day after he took office.



In his speech, he urged all parliamentarians to have an open mind and heart to look at their similarities and not focus on their differences.



He said that every Malaysian is part of a family despite the diversity of religions, races and ethnicities.



According to him, the common enemy is the COVID-19 pandemic, with the world facing a critical situation posed by an ever-evolving virus, from an Alpha variant to a Beta variant and now the latest, the Lambda variant.



He said that henceforth, the previous government strategies would be enhanced via collective views among national public health experts.



In conclusion, the PM pledged to continue to steer the country out of the COVID-19 crisis by ramping up vaccinations to achieve herd immunity and revitalising the country's ailing economy./.