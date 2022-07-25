New notice on COVID testing for cold foods exported to China
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese agencies have been updated on a new notice of the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) on testing for COVID-19 with cold foods exported to China.
The Vietnam Sanitary and Phytosanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (SPS Vietnam) on July 25 sent a document to the departments of plant protection, veterinary medicine, and quality management of agricultural, forestry and fishery products; the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), and the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association on GACC’s Notice No. 58/2022 on improving and optimising pandemic prevention measures at ports and border gates for cold chain foods imported into this country.
GACC has applied COVID-19 testing on imported cold chain foods. Based on the inspection results, the safety status and management system of the exporting country will be investigated to find out if it complies with GACC requirements.
For enterprises that still fail to meet GACC’s regulations, fixed-term solution, then export suspension or cancellation of enterprises' export status registration will be applied.
According to GACC, the COVID-19 testing on imported cold chain food products aims to prevent and control COVID-19 scientifically and accurately at ports and border gates, thus ensuring the safety of the product supply chain./.