Business 85% of businesses expect better situation in Q3 Up to 85% of enterprises in the processing-manufacturing and construction sectors expected better and stable business situation in the third quarter of this year, while only 15% predicted that the situation may be tougher, according to a survey conducted by the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Tuna export expected to hit over 1 billion USD in 2022 Tuna export turnover in 2022 is expected to reach about 1.1 billion USD, up 45% from the previous year, considering a 56% growth in the first six months of the year, according to statistics of the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Vietnam – Laos trade up 20.6% in first half Two-way trade between Vietnam and Laos in the first half of 2022 increased by 20.6% year-on-year to 824 million USD, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Laos.

Business HCM City calls for US investment to 10 major projects Ho Chi Minh City has called on US enterprises to invest in 10 major projects of the city, especially those in infrastructure construction.