Destinations Sa Pa, Ninh Binh ‘in the Top’ most attractive points to explore in Asia U.S. travel site TripstoDiscover earlier this month had a review of the 14 most attractive destinations in Asia that need to be explored, of which Sa Pa and Ninh Binh of Vietnam are named in the list.

Travel 16th HCM City Tourism Festival slated for mid-July The 16th edition of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival is set to take place from July 16 to 19, the municipal Department of Tourism and the HCM City Tourism Association announced on July 8.

Travel COVID-19 takes toll on tourism in first half The COVID-19 pandemic brought down the number of foreign visitors to Vietnam to close to 3.7 million in the first half of the year, a 57 percent decline year-on-year.