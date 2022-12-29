Politics More remains of Vietnamese martyrs repatriated from Laos A ceremony was held in the northern Lao province of Oudomxay on December 29 to repatriate ten sets of remains of Vietnamese soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in the neighbouring country.

Society Hanoi’s modern roundabout intersections An array of modern roads and roundabout intersections have been built across the capital city of Hanoi, making contributions to the local socio-economic development over the past years.

Society Football tournament for OVs in Laos wraps up The Vietnamese Consulate General in the Lao southern province of Pakse has coordinated with the Vietnamese Association of Champasak province to organise the 2023 Spring Cup football tournament - a play ground for overseas Vietnamese in Laos.