New programme promotes religions’ role in environmental protection
Good cultural and moral values and resources of religious organisations will be promoted in environmental protection and climate change response under a programme reached in Ho Chi Minh City on December 29.
At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Good cultural and moral values and resources of religious organisations will be promoted in environmental protection and climate change response under a programme reached in Ho Chi Minh City on December 29.
Representatives from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCM City, the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment, and 33 religious organisations in the city signed the coordination programme for 2022-2026.
Accordingly, the sides will work together to implement campaigns and movements on environmental protection and climate change response launched by the city, thus raising the awareness among religious organisations and followers about the matters and encouraging them to utilise clean, renewable energy and use energy-saving measures.
They will coordinate to multiply effective models and good examples set by religious establishments, as well as to monitor and collect public feedback on relevant policies and legal regulations.
The programme aims to encourage religious followers to join patriotic emulation movements to contribute to building HCM City into a green, environmentally friendly city.
In his remarks, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCM City Tran Kim Yen hailed religious organisations in the city for their coordination and engagement in environmental protection and climate change response over the past years.
They have launched thousands of models and carried out various pragmatic activities in this field, she added.
Following the signing, representatives from religious organisations participated in a training course on environmental protection and climate change response./.