At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Ca Mau (VNA) – The Coast Guard Region 4 High Command held a ceremony in the southernmost province of Ca Mau on May 30 to launch squadron 42, in response to tasks in Vietnam’s southwest sea area in the new period.



The launch of the squadron marked new steps of development in raising the efficiency of the Vietnam Coast Guard and the Coast Guard Region 4 High Command in particular.



Addressing the ceremony, Political Commissar of the Vietnam Coast Guard Lt. Gen Hoang Van Dong affirmed that the coast guard force needs to play the key role in protecting the country’s sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over its waters.



The Vietnam Coast Guard must also protect national security and ensure order, safety and environmental protection, as well as join efforts to overcome natural disasters in Vietnamese waters, he noted.



The official added that the launch of squadron 42 contributes to safeguarding the country’s sea and islands sovereignty.–VNA