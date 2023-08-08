Society Deputy PM urges listening to children’s feedback Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has asked ministries, agencies, localities and socio-political mass organisations to continue listening to children’s feedback to meet their aspirations.

Society Bac Lieu works to help AO/Dioxin victims Associations for Victims of Agent Orange (AO)/Dioxin at all levels in the southern province of Bac Lieu have beening working to support and care for AO victims along with State policies towards them, said president of the provincial association Vo Thi Hong Thoai.

Society Press helps create consensus in social security policy development, implementation: Official The press contributes to creating consensus in building, perfecting, and implementing policies of social insurance (SI), health insurance (HI), and unemployment insurance (UI), Vietnam Social Security (VSS) Deputy Director General Dao Viet Anh said on August 8.

Society Hanoi to develop smart city in green, harmonious direction The Hanoi People’s Committee has approved the adjustments of the detailed planning for the construction of a smart city in the area along the Nhat Tan – Noi Bai road with about 140.23 hectares in the city’s outskirts district of Dong Anh.