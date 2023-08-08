New type of passport to be granted from August 15
Under a new circular released by the Ministry of Public Security, regular passports granted via shortened procedures will be issued besides existing passport types.
Circular 31/2023/TT-BCA regulates the forms of passports, laissez-passers, and related forms and is applied to Vietnamese citizens and relevant agencies. It will take effect on August 15, 2023.
Accordingly, the new type of passport to be issued is the regular passport granted via shortened procedures. It has a black cover, comprises 12 pages, and has a validity period of no more than 12 months.
There are four groups of persons entitled to the granting of this passport. Those are persons travelling abroad for a definite period, losing their regular passports and wishing to return immediately. Also, persons not allowed to reside by their host countries, not covered by international treaties or agreements on the repatriation of citizens and lacking passports. There are also persons forced to return under international treaties or agreements on repatriation. And finally, the passports are available to those to be granted regular passports due to defence and security reasons, according to Article 17 of the Law on Exit and Entry of Vietnamese Citizens and Law No 23/2023/QH15 that amends some of its articles.
The three existing passport types are diplomatic passport with a brown red cover, official passport with a dark green cover, and regular passport with a blue purple cover./.