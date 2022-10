Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN (Photo: VNA)

– Ramla Al Khalidi, newly-appointed UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam, has pledged to further support Vietnam’s development, covering climate change response and the settlement of bomb and mine consequences.At a meeting with Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang , Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, in New York on October 6, Khalidi highlighted Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s remarks at the informal Leaders' Roundtable on Climate Change in New York, co-chaired by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Egyptian President on September 22.Through the speech, the PM sent out Vietnam’s strong message of climate change to international partners, she continued.The official expressed her hope that Vietnam will consider adjusting Decree 114/2021/ND-CP on the management and use of official development assistance (ODA) and foreign preferential loans in order to meet requirements of international organisations and development partners during the implementation of development support projects in Vietnam.