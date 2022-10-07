Politics Leaders extend sympathy to US over losses caused by Hurricane Ian President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 5 sent their condolences to US President Joe Biden over the heavy losses caused by Hurricane Ian.

Politics Vietnam attends int’l inter-party conference on sustainable development A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) attended virtually an international inter-party conference on ecological security and sustainable development held by the United Russia party in Sakhalinsk city on October 6.

Politics Vietnam underlines respect for territorial integrity in response to Ukraine-Russia conflict Vietnam closely follows the developments surrounding the Ukraine-Russia conflict, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said during a regular press briefing in Hanoi on October 6.

Politics Vietnamese navy ship concludes Malaysia visit Sailing Ship 286-Le Quy Don and a delegation of Vietnam People’s Navy led by Colonel Huynh Vinh Tuyen, deputy director of the Vietnam Naval Academy, paid a courtesy visit to the Malaysian Royal Navy from October 4-5.