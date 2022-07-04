This is the first time that the number of newly-established enterprises in the first six months has exceeded 70,000.

Data from the Business Registration Management Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment showed that 116,900 enterprises were entering or re-entering the market in the first half of 2022.

The capital city of Hanoi and the southern largest economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City continued to record a significant increase in newly-established enterprises.

Meanwhile, the number of enterprises returning to operation in the first six months of this year was 40,667, an increase of 55% over the same period last year and 1.9 times higher than the average in 2017-2021./.

VNA