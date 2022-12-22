Logo of Shopdi (Photo: Internet)

HCM City (VNA) – Next-generation e-commerce platform Shopdi, equipped with blockchain, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and Big Data technologies, was launched in Ho Chi Minh City on December 22.

Shopdi will offer shopping and ‘shoppertainment’ (shopping and entertainment) experiences to users, with dedication to authentic products and special products with limited editions.

It will allow consumers to choose the price of the item they purchase by utilising features such as "Hidden Price" and "Unlimited Discount" options. The platform gives customers the ability to choose the price of the product they want to purchase without affecting the sellers' ability to make a profit or position their brand appropriately.

Shopdi has already signed deals with prestigious distributors such as Thegioidiong, FPT Shop, OPPO, Minh Tuan Mobile, Nguyen Kim, Phong Vu, several delivery companies and payment solution providers like MoMo, VNPAY, and MBBank, among others.

This year, Shopdi will focus on technology products and expand into cosmetics, apparel, utility services, cars, and household utensils next year. Its target customers are young people with a passion for branded items and technologies while sellers are genuine hi-end, international brands.

According to the White Book on Vietnamese E-Business 2022, retail e-commerce in Vietnam could reach 16.4 billion USD this year with a growth rate of up to 20%. The top criteria that consumers care about when shopping online include reputation (74%), affordability (54%), promotions (56%) and authenticity and quality of goods (47%)./.