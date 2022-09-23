World Indonesia, South Africa seek cooperation opportunities Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said on September 23 that he explored opportunities for cooperation with South Africa while meeting with Minister for Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel at the G20 Trade, Investment, and Industry Ministerial Meeting.

World Malaysia aims to achieve zero hardcore poverty by 2025 Malaysia’s government is optimistic about achieving the target of zero hardcore poverty by the end or 2025 with new integrated and holistic approaches in implementing the pilot projects towards increasing their income, Bernama news agency reported.

World Laos honours winners of writing contest on special relations with Vietnam Winners of a writing contest on special relations between Laos and Vietnam were awarded at a ceremony held in Vientiane on September 23.

World Thailand worries about weakening baht The Ministry of Finance will hold talks with the Bank of Thailand to discuss and delve into the factors behind the weakening baht, Minister of Finance Arkhom Termpittayapaisith has said.