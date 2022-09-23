NGOs launch Thai language programme for migrant workers
Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Bangkok and neighboring provinces are initiating a programme to develop Thai language and computer literacy skills among migrant workers.
Illustrative image (Photo: PRD)Bangkok (VNS/NNT) - Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Bangkok and neighboring provinces are initiating a programme to develop Thai language and computer literacy skills among migrant workers.
Sompong Srakaew, Director of the Labor Rights Promotion Network Foundation (LPN), said the campaign aims to improve the quality of life of workers and ensure they have proper access to welfare and assistance while working in Thailand.
According to Sompong, the LPN has established 15 training centers in Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Bangkok, Pathum Thani and Phetchaburi, where migrant workers can learn about language, rights and culture through weekly sessions. With the aid of volunteer teams, they will be taught to speak, read and write in Thai, enabling them to converse effectively with native speakers.
The LPN and the Learning Institute For Everyone (LIFE) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on migrant worker access to education and training. The Faculty of Arts at Silpakorn University has also joined a proposal to provide Thai language competence examinations and diplomas that can assist migrants in obtaining more advanced employment.
Suthasinee Keawleklai, coordinator of the Migrant Workers’ Rights Network of Thailand, stated that before the pandemic, the network began using its office as a centre for teaching Thai and English. It also taught IT skills, helping Thai-speaking migrant employees to expand their career options by becoming language coordinators and interpreters at hospitals, clinics and private organisations./.