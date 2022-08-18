Nguom Ngao Cave - nature's masterpiece in Cao Bang province
Located in Gun village of Dam Thuy commune, Trung Khanh district, Nguom Ngao Cave is a priceless asset bestowed by nature to the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang.
With pristine and breathtaking beauty, Nguom Ngao Cave is truly a masterpiece of nature. (Photo: VNA)
Nguom Ngao Cave, boasting a large number of stalactites and stalagmites in various shapes, is a famous cave in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
Nguom Ngao means 'Tiger Cave' in the Tay ethnic language. It is said that this site is used to be a den of many tigers which were then killed by local residents to guarantee a safe life. (Photo: VNA)
Nguom Ngao Cave is part of Non Nuoc Cao Bang, which was recognised as a member of the UNESCO Global Geoparks Network in 2018. (Photo: VNA)
The karst tectonics create winding lines that look like waves. (Photo: VNA)
A stalactite looks like an upside down lotus flower. (Photo: VNA)