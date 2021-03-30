Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan relieved from chairmanship of NA, National Election Council
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the 11th session of the 14th parliament (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) approved a resolution on the relief of Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan from the chairmanship of the 14th NA and the National Election Council on March 30.
This resolution won the approval of 429 or 89.38 percent of the 449 deputies present at the afternoon sitting.
It will take effect when the new leadership for the NA and the National Election Council is elected.
Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, born on April 12, 1954, is the first woman to serve as Chair of the NA and the National Election Council in Vietnam.
She was elected chairwoman of the NA at the 11th session of the 13th NA.
On March 31, the NA Standing Committee is set to report on outcomes of the group discussion about the candidacy for the chairmanship of the NA and the National Election Council./.