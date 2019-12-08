Nguyen Tran Khanh Van crowned Miss Universe Vietnam 2019
Nguyen Tran Khanh Van was crowned Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 on the final night of the pageant which concluded in Nha Trang city, Khanh Hoa province on December 7.
Nguyen Tran Khanh Van is the new Miss Universe Vietnam this year. (Photo: VNA)
Born in 1995, this beauty comes from Ho Chi Minh City. She overcame 44 other contestants across the country to secure the crown. With measurements of 83-60-90, she is 175cm tall.
This is the fourth edition of Miss Universe Vietnam since the first time held in 2008. The semi-final and final rounds of the contest have all been held in Nha Trang city.
In the 2019 edition, the crown for the winner was entitled Brave Heart. The crown is made of gold and adorned with 78 pearls and over 2,000 gemstones.
The title of first runner-up went to Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen while the title of second runner-up was awarded to Pham Hong Thuy Van.
The organisers also awarded other titles including the talented beauty, sports beauty, friendly beauty, people’s choice beauty, Ao Dai beauty and photogenic beauty./.