Business Trade sector asked to strive for 300 bln USD from exports next year Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked the industry and trade sector to strive for an export turnover of 300 billion USD next year during a conference held in Hanoi on December 27.

Business Viettel - one of world’s 50 fastest-growing brands The Viettel Military Industry and Telecom Group (Viettel) is the only Vietnamese business to make it into the list of the world’s top 50 fastest-growing brands in 2014-2019.

Business Fishery sector seizes opportunities to boost exports Despite facing an array of difficulties in export markets and particularly challenges in removing the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” warning against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, the domestic fishery sector has worked out measures to make use of export opportunities.