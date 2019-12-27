Nineteen groups of products at risk of origin frauds
Nineteen groups of products are at risk of origin frauds, according to preliminary statistics of the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
At the press conference (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at a press conference in Hanoi on December 27, deputy head of the post-clearance inspection department Tran Manh Cuong said the department has made a list of businesses facing risks of origin frauds to conduct inspections.
He said in the context of global economic integration, Vietnam has signed a lot of free trade agreements (FTAs) with countries in the world, which creates high competitive advantages for the Southeast Asian nation.
However, this also poses challenges for management agencies, especially in preventing frauds and abuse of preferential tax policies, he added.
Since mid-2018, the customs department has focused on studying risks of taking Vietnamese origin to export goods to the US and EU markets.
It inspected nine businesses and detected four having sudden increases in export turnover to the US and EU. For the remaining, the department is trying to find out signs of violations./.