Destinations More pristine tourism sites discovered in Binh Thuan The central province of Binh Thuan has been well known for its fabour tourism destinations, such as Mui Ne, Hon rom, Bau Trang… Recently, more pristine tourism sites have been discovered in Bac Binh district. These new tourism products promise to be attractive destinations for visitors and explorers.

Culture - Sports Get lost in the fairyland in Dia Tang Phi Lai pagoda Coming to Dia Tang Phi Lai pagoda, visitors will feel like stepping into a quiet and peaceful fairyland. Only about 70km from Hanoi, the pagoda is a wonderful place to discover.

Travel Ninh Binh strives to host 7 million visitors in 2021 Ninh Binh province, a tourist destination in the north, is launching several measures to achieve its goal of welcoming 7 million arrivals this year, during which it hosts the National Tourism Year.