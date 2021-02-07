Ninh Binh bolstering digital transformation in tourism development
Trang An Landscape Complex in Ninh Binh (Photo: VNA)Ninh Binh (VNA) - Digital transformation and information technology application have important roles to play in the realisation of northern Ninh Binh province’s tourism development plan, which aims to turn tourism into a spearhead economic sector by 2030, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.
The province has taken the initiative in rolling out a smart tourism portal and mobile app and has also digitalised tourism data in connection with other sectors, built a database, and offered free wi-fi services at tourist destinations.
As Ninh Binh is host of the 2021 National Tourism Year, it has set a target of improving the quality of tourism products as well as devising new products to meet visitor demand.
This is also viewed as a chance for the province to call for further investment in tourism infrastructure and bolster human resources quality and services.
Boasting some of Vietnam’s most diverse terrain, the province is home to well-known tourist sites such as Tam Coc - Bich Dong, Cuc Phuong National Park, Van Long Wetland Nature Reserve, and mineral hot springs.
Of particular note, the Trang An Landscape Complex was inscribed on the list of UNESCO World Culture and Nature Heritage Sites in 2014 - the first complex in Vietnam and Southeast Asia to receive the honour.
Some 90 km south of Hanoi, Ninh Binh is also home to Hoa Lu, the ancient capital of Vietnam in the 10th and 11th centuries, and a number of spiritual destinations, such as Phat Diem Stone Cathedral and Bich Dong and Bai Dinh Pagodas.
It is also the ancestral land of folk music like “cheo” and “xam”, as well as the traditional craft villages of Ninh Van stone carving, Bo Bat pottery, and Van Lam lace embroidery./.