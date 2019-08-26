The northern province of Ninh Binh has launched a tourism promotion on video app TikTok as part of #HelloVietnam programme.

Ninh Binh is the next destination of the campaign after Da Nang city and videos promoting the province’s images, culture, cuisine, natural landscapes and people will be posted under the hashtag #HelloNinhBinh.

Under the sponsorship of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, the Tourism Magazine will partner with TikTok Vietnam to develop content to popularise tourism via the TikTok platform.

Ninh Binh province welcomed over 7.3 million visitors in 2018. This year, the province expects to serve a total of 7.5 million visitors, including 940,000 foreign tourists.

Notable tourist attractions in Ninh Binh include Trang An Landscape Complex, Bai Dinh pagoda, Tam Coc-Bich Dong, Thung Nham bird garden, Van Long lagoon, among others.-VNA