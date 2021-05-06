Representatives from Gojek Vietnam, the HCM City Women Cultural House and Cafetek HTV sign a cooperation agreement on the launch of the 2021 “No one left behind” project in HCM City on May 5. (Photo courtesy of Gojek Vietnam)

- The “No one left behind” project in Ho Chi Minh City is offering support to local people who want to start their own food and beverage business online.Gojek Vietnam, the HCM City Women Cultural House under the HCM City Women Association, and Cafetek, a production of the HCM City Television (HTV), have jointly launched the project.Relatives of Gojek drivers are also given training to help them start a technology-based business, with the aim of improving their incomes and living conditions.Under the project, experts from the Women Cultural House and Gojek provide courses on financial planning and e-commerce store management, cooking skills, and knowledge about food safety and hygiene.After completing the courses, participants receive support to help them become merchant partners of GoFood, a food delivery platform developed by Gojek.Gojek also helps the participants advertise their products to millions of its users, and gives 2 million VND (87 USD) to each person for cookware purchases.Phan Thi Bich Huong, director of the city’s Women Cultural House, said: “The 'No one left behind' project is part of the cultural house's efforts to help people in the digital transformation era, and create conditions for them to start businesses and improve incomes with the aim of building a sustainable and happy family.”Pham Thi Nam, wife of Gojek driver Ngo Cong Huong, one of the first 50 people participating in the project, said: “I have a passion for food and have been recognised as a good cook. My family encouraged me to open a food store but I didn’t know how to begin. Thanks to this project, I have a new start.”The project was initiated by Gojeck Vietnam and Cafetek HTV in 2020, which was initially carried out from April to December.It provided support for micro-, small and medium-sized shops and hawkers that have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic by helping them start their business on the GoFood platform.Dozens of shop owners have become partners on GoFood, and now have more new customers and higher incomes.Their stories have been broadcast on the HTV9 channel, and have received a warm welcome from TV audiences.Phung Duc Tuan, general manager of Gojek Vietnam, said: “Supporting our drivers and micro-, small and medium-sized shops and hawkers is one of the key duties of Gojek. By helping them join the digital economy, we give them a chance to improve their incomes as well as contribute to social and economic development.”“The cooperation with the Women Cultural House and Cafetek HTV helps us implement the project more effectively. I believe our work will create a positive impact for people who dream of starting their own business,” Tuan said.The 2021 “No one left behind” project is expected to be broadcast at 8am on Sundays on HTV9 and at 7.30pm on Wednesdays on HTV7 in May./.