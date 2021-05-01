Business Prime Minister requires Finance Ministry to reform mindset on policy building Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has told the Finance Ministry to reform the mindset on policy building in the direction of mobilizing resources from all sources and using all resources in an effective and economical manner.

Business Development of supporting industry for automobiles awaits breakthrough policies Automobile sales in Vietnam are forecast to reach 1 million units a year by 2025, opening up substantial opportunities for businesses to develop a supporting industry for the sector.

Business Export-import growth hits 10-year high Vietnam witnessed the growth of exports and imports in the first four months of 2021 hitting 10-year record high, data of the General Statistics Office (GSO) shows.

Business European firms optimistic about Vietnam’s business climate Leaders of European businesses have started 2021 with optimism about the trade and investment environment in Vietnam, according the Business Climate Index (BCI) for the first quarter of 2021 released by the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) on April 30.