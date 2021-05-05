Alibaba.com to inject new energy to Vietnamese SMEs in digitalisation
Alibaba.com, the global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform of Alibaba Group has organised an online summit to offer Vietnam 'The New Boom' products and services to accelerate Vietnamese SMEs in digitalisation.
Amid the pandemic, Alibaba.com took initiatives in April 2020 to support Vietnamese SMEs and SMEs around the world to digitise their business, and recover. Since then, Alibaba.com witnessed growing demand on the platform and more businesses are now digitised.
Global trade has been largely undermined while e-commerce and online B2B trading proved to be the key to success, Alibaba.com continues to bring more business opportunities to Vietnamese SMEs in “the new normal” in 2021.
Roger Lou, Country Manager of Alibaba.com Vietnam, underlined the significance of Vietnam to Alibaba.com and how this platform helped Vietnamese SMEs with upgraded products and services: “In the process of a "Great Migration" of the global manufacturing industry, Vietnam’s strategic position more important than ever and now the country’s strategic opportunity has come. This is the golden chance for SMEs to expand business given the economic background."
"Alibaba.com plans to offer more traffic opportunities, more website benefits and more digital efficiency tools to Vietnamese SMEs, and enable them to get more business. The new normal – created by COVID-19 has changed the world’s shopping behaviour and rebalanced the supply chains. The majority of B2B companies have shifted their go-to marketing model from traditional to digital, with heavy reliance on video and online chat. Most B2B supplier interactions have moved to remote or digital, and that’s exactly what customers want. With these insights, Alibaba.com is here with Vietnamese SMEs to adapt with this new and ever-changing situation,” he added.
To Nghiep Sieu, Vice Director of Hanh Sanh Company, shared his experience after two years' onboarding with Alibaba.com: “We have successfully exported our electronic fans through Alibaba.com since 2019. This platform has provided fully effective tools for enterprises to find clients and accelerate revenue, namely product posting, minisite creation, showcase setup, star rating, keyword optimising, chat script creating on three stages of Build up performance, Actively get traffic and Optimise performance."
The New Boom in products and services which Alibaba.com offered for the Vietnamese market in 2021 will support Vietnamese SMEs in three aspects, including e-commerce solutions, localised and problem-solving services and a business ecosystem that fuels SME growth./.