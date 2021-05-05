Sci-Tech Infographic "Made in Vietnam" sea-observation satellite Nanodragon Micro-satellite NanoDragon, developed and built by the Vietnam National Space Center (VNSC), will go through a final test this month before it is put into orbit this September.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese scientists among Asia’s top 100: Singapore magazine Five Vietnamese scientists have been named in the 2021 edition of Asian Scientist 100, an annual listing of the brilliant scientific talents in the region by the Asian Scientist magazine of Singapore.

Sci-Tech Vietnam, Russia promote AI cooperation The Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg on April 28 organised a teleconference on cooperation between Vietnam and Russia in artificial intelligence (AI).