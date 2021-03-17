Sci-Tech Vietnam strives to improve legal framework in science-technology Vietnam has been striving to improve its legal framework and policies on science and technology in order to boost productivity and economic competitiveness and make innovation a driver of growth.

Sci-Tech Digital transformation a core factor in growth Digital transformation is regarded as a core factor in Vietnam’s comprehensive growth, given the country is now embarking on the 2021-2030 socio-economic development strategy.

Sci-Tech Bac Giang province, Viettel cooperate in e-government, smart urban building The People’s Committee of northern Bac Giang province and the Vietnam Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in e-government building, digital transformation and smart urban development for 2021-2025.