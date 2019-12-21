Business Exporters warned of potential trade barriers under EVFTA Vietnamese businesses should prepare to deal with potential trade barriers that could arise early next year when the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect, experts have said.

Business HCM City wants local businesses to create global brands Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities are seeking to create favourable conditions for local businesses to develop trademarks and brands to compete with foreign rivals at home and abroad, its leader has said.

Business Domestic property market to have enough capital next year Vietnam's real estate market will not be short of capital next year but will still face many challenges from policies and administrative procedures, experts said at the annual Vietnam Real Estate Forum.