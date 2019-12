Society Programme provides free heart surgery for nearly 5,200 children The “Trai tim cho em” (Operation Healthy Heart) programme has provided free surgery for nearly 5,200 children suffering from congenital heart defects, heard a gala held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 15.

Society Youth programme on primate protection in Vietnam launched A programme encouraging young people to join hands to protect primates in Vietnam was launched in Hanoi on December 15.

Society Vietnam ranks fourth in Southeast Asia in food security Vietnam was ranked fourth in Southeast Asia and 54th in the world on the Economist Intelligence Unit food security index.

Society Event raises 1.5 billion VND for children with cancer A fund raising event in Ho Chi Minh City on December 15 raised 1.5 billion VND (over 64,400 USD) for children with cancer in the country.