At the working session. (Photo: VNA)

– Head of the Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) Le Trung Kien on July 26 expressed his hope that investors from Taiwan (China) will increase their investments in the northern port city, especially in the areas where Taiwan has strengths.At a working session with representatives from Taiwan’s investment funds and businesses, Kien said Lach Huyen International Container Port, and Xuan Cau Industrial Park and Free Trade Zone are among the key investment and development destinations in Hai Phong.The city is making efforts to mobilise all resources for a synchronous transport infrastructure system, he said, calling on the Taiwanese delegation to help with the opening of an air route from Cat Bi airport to Taipei or Kaohsiung.He also suggested Taiwanese investors who have been operating in Hai Phong to continue building an ecosystem and expanding their production chains towards local enterprises, while stepping up technology transfer.Kien hoped that the delegation will support the city in calling on Taiwanese educational institutions to roll out education-training projects in Hai Phong, and enhance cooperation with local universities in high-quality personnel training.For the Xuan Cau Industrial Park and Free Trade Zone, Hai Phong will support the implementation of projects as much as possible, aiming to turn the area into a centre of logistics, goods distribution and production that meets international standards, he pledged.Currently, Hai Phong is home to 30 Taiwanese projects in industrial and economic zones with total investment capital of 1.68 billion USD, mainly specialising in electricity, electronics, plastics, packaging and chemicals.At the meeting, the Taiwanese side lauded the strong development and great potential of Hai Phong, and suggested the city pay more attention to investing in transport infrastructure, especially expressways, railway and air routes, and utilise cutting-edge technologies in managing the deep-water port and free trade areas./.