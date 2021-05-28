Farmers harvest the 2020-2021 Winter-Spring crop (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – The northern region enjoyed record rice output and productivity in the 2020-2021 Winter-Spring crop, it was reported at an online review conference on May 28.

According to the Department of Crop Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the region harvested an average 6.36 tonnes of paddy rice per hectare during the crop, with total output reaching an estimated 6.9 million tonnes, an increase of 34,000 tonnes from the same period last year.

Nguyen Nhu Cuong, head of Department of Crop Production said the outstanding results are attributable to favourable weather conditions. With greater area of high quality rice varieties and reduction in production costs, the profit has also improved for farmers.

He stressed that the achievement plays an important role in ensuring food security and socio-economic stability in the context of complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to schedule, northern provinces will sow rice on 1.2 million hectares, down 7,000 ha from the same crop last year. Average productivity is expected to reach 5.18 tonnes per hectare and the estimated output at 6.3 million tonnes./.