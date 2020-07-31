At the signing ceremony (Photo: Novaland Group)

HCM City (VNA) - Novaland Group has partnered with Minor Hotel to manage the first branded Avaniin HCMC – AvaniSaigon at The Grand Manhattan,which is a luxury apartment complex in District 1.



Through the agreement, AvaniSaigon Hotel will be designed and managed following international 5-star standards by Minor Hotels, including 217 rooms and high-class amenities including a spa, a fitness centre, infinity swimming pool, restaurant and bar. AvaniSaigon Hotel will be located from the 3rd – 7th floor of The Grand Manhattan building.



Inspired by the spirit of Manhattan district, New York, The Grand Manhattan was designed in a distinctively luxurious and elegant style on an area of 14,000 sqm, including three 39-storey apartment blocks, offering the market over 1,000 luxury units. The complex, which will also feature a shopping mall, full dining area, a park, a swimming pool, BBQ garden and kid area,with over 4,200 sqm of greenery – a unique sanctuary in a residential space in the centre of Saigon.



The Grand Manhattan is located at the intersection of Co Giang and Co Bac streets in District 1, offering a-million-dollar-view to Saigon’s symbolic constructions. The property will have easy access to key landmarks such as Ben Thanh market, Nha Rong harbour and Nguyen Hue walking street, and Saigon’s financial centre.



Sharing about this partnership, Bui XuanHuy – CEO of Novaland Group said: “With the desire to make The Grand Manhattan a quintessence symbol of the heart of Saigon, as well as to meet the luxurious lifestyle of upper-class customers, successful Vietnam and international businessmen,Novaland has constantly made efforts and innovations, bringing more values and experiences to project. We believe that the cooperation with Minor Hotel Group to consult and manage 5-star hotel named AvaniSaigon will be a strategic step creating a strongly external push and offering outstanding values to The Grand Manhattan as well as its community.”



DillipRajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels, the parent company of Avani Hotels & Resorts said: “AvaniHotels is one of the Minor Hotels fastest growing brands in the company, with over 30 hotels in 18 countries around the world. Scheduled for an opening in early 2023, AvaniSaigon Hotel will be located in a strategic location in the heart of beautiful Ho Chi Minh City and ideally surrounded by a blend of colonial and modern architecture. I am confident that the completion of the hotel and the cooperation between our two great companies will open more opportunities, as well as tremendous growth.”



With the ultimate advantages of location and architecture, smart planning and optimal eco-living for residents, The Grand Manhattan deserves to be a symbol of prosperity in District 1’s centre. The partnership between Novaland Group and Minor Hotels to develop and manage the international 5-star hotel – AvaniSaigon at The Grand Manhattan will not only complete the luxurious living for residents but also contribute to the growth of Ho Chi Minh City.

Novaland Group is a prominent Real Estate Investment & Development company in Vietnam. Throughout more than a quarter-century of development, it currently owns diversified portfoliosof more than 40 housing projects covering villas, condos, shop houses, 24/24 office building; valuable land bank of strategic locations in Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces in Vietnam and more than 5 hospitality real estate projects at big provinces.

With a focus orientation, clear business strategy, stable land bank, strong cash flows, stringent risk management and compliance with Law, Novaland Group has been and will operate effectively and sustainably to realize the vision of “To be a leading economic group in Real Estates – Finance – Tourism – Infrastructure Development”.

Meanwhile, Minor Hotels(BKK: MINT) is an international hotel owner, operator and investor, currently with over 540 hotels in operation. It passionately explores new possibilities in hospitality with a diverse portfolio of properties designed intelligently to appeal to different kinds of travellers, serving new passions as well as personal needs. Through our Anantara, Avani, Oaks, Tivoli, M Collection, NH Collection, NH, nhow, Elewana, Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis, Radisson Blu and Minor International properties, Minor Hotels operates in 56 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe, South America and North America.

With dynamic plans to expand existing brands and explore strategic acquisitions throughout opportunistic markets, Minor Hotels pursues a vision of a more passionate and interconnected world./.

VNA