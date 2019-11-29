From December 4-8, Novaland is hosting Novaland Expo Real Estate Exhibition at 26 Mai Chi Tho, Binh Khanh Ward, District 2, HCM City.



Hanoi (VNA) - Novaland Group, one of the leading Vietnamese property developers, was recognised in the Top 10 Annual Report Awards for the third consecutive year, and in the Top 5 Sustainability Report Awards for the first time.



The awards, co-organised annually by the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HOSE) and Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) and Vietnam Investment Review, were held this year in Ho Chi Minh City on November 27.



The Annual Report Awards and the Corporate Governance Awards 2019 have the mission to enhance transparency, creativity and professionalism standards of listed companies in Vietnam securities market.



The Awards Committee for the two mentioned Awards are professionals from State Securities Commissions, HOSE, HNX, Vietnam Securities Depositories (VSD), International Finance Corporation (IFC), Vietnam Investment Review and three independent experts, Dr. Tran Ngoc Tho and Dr. Dang Van Thanh. For the Sustainability Report Awards, the Awards Committee are professionals from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), with the assistance of independent experts.



Meeting the strict Awards’ evaluation requirements, Novaland’s reports of the year 2019 have shown a number of significant improvements, following the international standards, and offering in dual language. As a listed company, Novaland always focuses on shareholders’ benefits by ensuring the business operation effectively and sustainably, towards the best listed company practices.



Novaland is also one of the pioneering companies implement the latest corporate governance practices. It has formed a number of committees, namely Audit Committee, Development Policy Committee, Human Resources Committee, and Remuneration Committee.



The Board of Directors also fulfilled the supervision standards, in which two over five members are independent members. With a clear sustainable development strategy, Novaland continuously implement international standards and practices, and currently aiming to achieve the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals.



Novaland’s corporate governance also applies international standards such as OECD Principles of Corporate Governance and ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard. Novaland has invested millions USD in operating the Human Capital Management SAP – ERP systems to efficiently assist the operation management, ensure the supervision and information security standards, contribute to the establishment of a reasonable and professional corporate governance system.



Novaland has always been able to incorporate Sustainable Development aspects into its operations by consistently following established strategies and targets, ensuring the harmony between development objectives and environmental benefits, enhancing the Group’s corporate social responsibilities./.

VNA