Business Dak Lak records highest-ever coffee export volume The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak – Vietnam’s capital of coffee – pocketed 798 million USD in coffee exports in 2022, accounting for 53.2% of the locality’s total export turnover.

Business China reopening will boost Vietnam’s GDP by 2% pts in 2023: Vinacapital China’s reopening is expected to boost Vietnam’s GDP growth by over 2 percentage points next year, driven by the full resumption of Chinese tourist arrivals in the second half of 2023, Michael Kokalari, chief economist at investment fund VinaCapital, said in a recent report.

Business Vietnam Airlines increases flight frequency for year-end travel rush National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will offer an additional 500 flights or 90,000 seats on several domestic routes to serve travel demand for the upcoming Tet holiday.