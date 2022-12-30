Number of newly-registered, reoperating firms up over 30% in 2022
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – There are 208,300 enterprises entering the Vietnamese market or resuming their operation in 2022, up 30.3% year-on-year, according to head of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong.
Specifically, this year, 148,500 registered to be set up, with a combined capital of 1.59 quadrillion VND (67.4 billion USD) and 981,300 labourers, up 27.1% in the number of firms, and 14.9% in the number of workers, and down 1.3% in capital year-on-year.
Meanwhile, 59,800 enterprises re-operated, up 38.8% year-on-year.
Also in this year, 73,800 firms suspended their operation, up 34.3% year-on-year; while nearly 50,800 ones stopped operating and waited for dissolution procedures, up 5.5%; and 18,600 completed dissolution procedures, up 11.2%.
A survey on business results of processing and manufacturing firms in the fourth quarter shows that 32.6% of the respondents said they saw better performances compared to the third quarter, while 33.7% saw their production and business stable, and the same proportion said they faced difficulties.
To support businesses, Huong proposed ministries and sectors ensure the supply of materials and energy to meet requirements of production and business recovery and socio-economic development; help solve difficulties facing important industrial projects; and provide maximum support for factories to maintain and restore production./.