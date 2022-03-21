The Cat Linh-Ha Dong rail line carries more than 10,000 passengers per day on average and 15,000 at weekends.

Hanoi Metro – a State-owned enterprise specialising in the operation and maintenance of urban railway in Hanoi attributed the increase to the fact that people has found the service convenient after it has been put into operation for several months.

The resumption of business activities and the switch to a flexible adaption to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the rising cost of fuel price are also reasons for the surge in passengers.

The line started running last November. It was officially inaugurated on January 13 and welcomed the one millionth passenger the same day.

Trains run every 10 minutes with a capacity of 960 passengers each train./.

