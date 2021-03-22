Numerous activities in response to Youth Month
The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMCYU)’s chapters nationwide have been carrying out a wide range of activities to mark the union’s 90th founding anniversary and respond to the Youth Month in March.
Representatives of the Hanoi youth union present gifts to workers in difficult circumstances (Photo: VNA)
In Hanoi, voluntary activities, programmes to provide free check-ups and medicines to poor people, and sports and cultural activities have been organized along with the establishment of youth union organisations in enteprises and residential areas throughout the month.
During the month, the HCMCYU chapter of the Hanoi’s business bloc presented a charitable house worth 150 million VND (nearly 6,500 USD) to a war veteran with difficult circumstance in the locality.
Meanwhile, photo exhibitions kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Lat city of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on March 21, highlighting the 90-year development of the HCMCYU and milestones in the youth work and movement in the localities
The same day, the youth union of the northern province of Thai Nguyen held a ceremony to receive the first-class Labour Order, which recognised it’s pioneering role and creativeness in emulation movements.
A programme to present gifts and national flags to fishermen was held in the central province of Quang Tri by the provincial Military Command and youth union.
In the northern province of Yen Bai, a meeting was held to mark the 90th founding anniversary of the HCMCYU and review activities of the local youth union.
Accordingly, through youth activities, 177 kilometres of rural transport roads and 80km of electric line were developed, while hundreds of houses were presented to local disadvantaged families.
Youth in the northern province of Lai Chau participated in a so-called Green Sunday on March 21, collecting garbage and holding sport events./.