Society HCM City becomes member of UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on March 30 held a ceremony to receive the certificate of membership of the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities.

Society Ao dai procession promotes HCM Cỉty’s culture, tourism More than 5,000 people, including leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, government departments, and agencies, members of the Women’s Union, ambassadors of the Ao Dai Festival, artists, and residents participated in a mass showcase of ao dai (the Vietnamese traditional long dress), which was a highlight of the 10th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival in 2024.

Society Infographic Entire adult population to have smartphones by 2025 One of the key targets in the information and communications infrastructure master plan to 2025 with a vision to 2050 is to ensure universal smartphone ownership in the entire adult population in Vietnam.

Videos Regent Phu Quoc among Asia's top natural hotels Regent Phu Quoc, on Phu Quoc Island off Vietnam’s southern coast, was the only Vietnamese representative on a list of Asia’s 11 most impressive natural hotels, as selected by the Michelin Guide.