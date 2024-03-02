In February 2021, Vietnam launched a programme to plant 1 billion trees between 2021 and 2025, with a vision of creating a greener country. Since then, 45 localities nationwide have actively joined in and implemented the initiative.

Quang Tri province has planted trees wherever there is bare land or in areas requiring forest restoration, such as replacement forests or underneath sparse forest canopies.

Special attention has been paid to the selection of plant species suitable with the local climate and soil. Thousands of hectares of Mu oil trees have been cultivated for their highly valuable seeds.

As of now, Quang Tri province has successfully planted more than 15 million trees in urban areas, along rivers, and in coastal regions, significantly boosting forest coverage to nearly 50%.

The initiative attracted the participation of various individuals and organisations, including Gaia Nature Conservation.

As a result of this active involvement, Vietnam has reached 121.4% of the target for the first three years./.

VNA