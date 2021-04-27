One dead, three injured in helicopter crash in central Philippines
The scene of a helicopter crash in the Philippines (Photo: AP)Hanoi (VNA) – A helicopter of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) crashed offshore Getafe city in Bohol province of the Philippines on April 27, killing one and injuring three others.
According to the local army, the crash of a MD520MG helicopter from the PAF’s 15th Strike Wing happened at around 9:30 am when it was on a maintenance flight.
The chopper took off from an air force base on nearby Mactan Island in Cebu province, killing its pilot.
An investigation is underway, and the PAF decided to temporarily stop its MD520MG fleet’s operation.
This is the second helicopter crash of the PAF this year. The previous accident happened on January 16 in southern Bukidnon province, killing seven soldiers./.