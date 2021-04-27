World Minister: Indonesia now world’s largest biodiesel producer Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said on April 26 that India is now the world’s largest biodiesel producer with a daily output of 137,000 barrels, much higher than the US with 112,000 barrels, Brazil 99,000 barrels and Germany 62,000 barrels.

World Vietnam urges peaceful solutions to Abyei issue The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held a teleconference on April 26 to discuss the situation in Abyei, a disputed region between Sudan and South Sudan, and activities of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

World RoK becomes Indonesia’s third top source of FDI The Republic of Korea (RoK) was Indonesia’s third top source of foreign direct investor (FDI) in the first quarter of this year, data from investment board BKPM showed.

World China, ASEAN combined digital economic value predicted to hit 9.58 trillion USD in 2025 China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are likely to see the combined value of their digital economies reach 9.58 billion USD by 2025, laying solid grounds for more cooperation ahead, according to a white paper released at the fourth Digital China Summit in east China's city of Fuzhou from April 25-26.