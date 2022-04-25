One million disadvantaged people expected to get support in Humanitarian Month
At a press conference to announce the event on April 25 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) Central Committee will strive to mobilise 400 billion VND (over 17.4 million USD) to support 1 million people with difficult circumstances during the Humanitarian Month 2022 starting from May 1.
According to President of the VRCS Central Committee Bui Thi Hoa, this year's event aims to call on the community to join hands in humanitarian activities, thus popularising the kindness, and meaningful actions, towards building a community of solidarity and compassion.
The peak period of the month will take place from May 8 (World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day) to May 19 (the birthday of President Ho Chi Minh – Founder and first Honorary President of the VRCS), Hoa said.
The launching ceremony of the Humanitarian Month 2022 will be broadcast live on channel VTV2 of Vietnam Television, and relayed on channel HTV1 of Ho Chi Minh Television Station.
To kick off the Humanitarian Month 2022, the VRCS Central Committee will present 15,000 multi-purpose life jackets worth 22 billion VND; first aid bags and safe houses for fishermen worth 5 billion VND to 14 provinces and cities in the central region; and donate 17 billion VND to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the launching ceremony, humanitarian markets will be held for disadvantaged people affected by natural disasters and diseases. Volunteers and fishermen will be trained in first aid, and disaster prevention and response skills.
Domestic and foreign organisations and businesses that have actively accompanied and supported the Humanitarian Month will be honoured at the ceremony.
Notably, the VRCS will launch programmes to raise funds for disadvantaged fishermen, and improving nutrition for poor and disabled children.
Initiated since 2018, the Humanitarian Month has mobilised over 1,500 billion VND, helping over 3.3 million poor and disadvantaged people, creating a drastic change in the awareness of the Party committees and authorities at all levels, organisations and individuals towards the humanitarian work./.