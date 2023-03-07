At the launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) - The Francophone employment support centre (centre d'employabilité francophone - CEF Danang) was inaugurated at the University of Technology and Education - the University of Danang (UD) in central Da Nang city on March 7.



Addressing the launching ceremony, which was held by the UD in collaboration with the Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie (AUF), Director of the UD Nguyen Ngoc Vu said CEF Danang is a specific result of the long-term cooperation between the university and the AUF.



The centre is expected to support the University of Danang in addressing challenges of training quality, research and university administration, professional integration and creating more jobs for students after graduation, thus further tightening cooperation between the AUF and the UD as well as its member universities.



According to an AUF representative, CEF Danang is one of three CEFs in Vietnam, and one of nine centres established by the AUF in seven countries in Asia-Pacific, including Vietnam, Cambodia, China, Laos, Mongolia, Thailand and Vanuatu.



CEF Danang was designed in accordance with international standards, working on four main areas of consulting, providing information and guiding job search; soft skill training; professional certification; and entrepreneurship.



The AUF is an international association comprising universities, academic networks and scientific research centres that use the French language all over the world. With a network of over 1,000 members in nearly 120 countries, it is one of the world’s largest higher education and research associations. The University of Danang has been an official member of the AUF since 1995./.