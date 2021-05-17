Online photo contest launched for Miss Eco Vietnam 2021
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
Hanoi (VNA) - The organising board of the Miss Eco Vietnam 2021 pageant has launched an online photo contest with the aim of discovering local beauties who can help spread a positive message of environmental protection for the wider community.
Entrants must be Vietnamese girls aged between 18 and 26 who are above 1.65 metres tall. All hopeful candidates must send their profiles to the organizers at hoahaumoitruongvietnam@gmail.com before July 31, the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) reported.
Since the online photo contest was launched on the page https://www.facebook.com/hoahaumoitruong.vn/, the organizers of the competition have since received hundreds of entries from across the country.
The grand final of Miss Eco Vietnam 2021 is scheduled to get underway on October 20 in Ho Chi Minh City.
The winners will then take part in various environmental protection activities hosted by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment during the duration of the year and into 2022.
The beauty contest is organised on a national scale with the primary aim of responding to an initiative put forward by the Prime Minister to plant one billion trees between 2021 and 2025./.
