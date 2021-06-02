World Thailand unveils additional 4.5-billion-USD stimulus package The Thai Government on June 1 approved a new economic stimulus package worth 140 billion baht (4.5 billion USD) to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Thailand’s COVID-19 vaccine ready for clinical trials The Made-in-Thailand COVID-19 vaccine ChulaCov19 will be ready for human trials this month after proving to be effective in lab tests.

World COVID-19 cases in Malaysia surge as national lockdown begins New COVID-19 cases in Malaysia surged to 7,105 on June 1, the first day of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic.