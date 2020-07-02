Culture - Sports Taiwanese movies to be screened in Hanoi Award-winning Taiwanese films with the theme 'All about Love' will kick off the series of activities to introduce Chinese Taipei's culture in Vietnam in 2020.

Culture - Sports Upgrade of French Institute in Hue completes The French Institute in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue’s Hue city marked the completion of its recent upgrade at a ceremony on June 30.

Culture - Sports Exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh opens The Ho Chi Minh Museum opened an exhibition entitled “Ho Chi Minh - Portrait Sketches” at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Culture on June 30.

Culture - Sports Da Nang approves APEC sculpture park expansion plan Chairman of the Da Nang municipal People’s Committee Huynh Duc Tho has given the greenlight to the expansion of the APEC sculpture park, serving demand for leisure of locals and tourists.