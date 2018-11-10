Products sold in Han Market in the central coastal city of Da Nang have been labelled with origin-tracing stamps since early October. The move has received great support from traders in the market.

One million stamps have been provided to shop owners within the market since early October.

The labelling of origin-tracing stamps is being piloted until the end of 2018. Afterwards, the city will review and improve the programme before the model is widely applied.

Da Nang aims to make origin-tracing stamps a requirement for food trading and expand the pilot model to other markets within the city. In order to do that, the city is bolstering communication activities to acknowledge sellers and buyers on the benefit from those tiny stamps. –VNA