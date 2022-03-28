Some artworks will be showcased at the exhibition. (Photo courtesy of the organiser)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 30 outstanding artworks of eight famous Vietnamese painters and sculptors will be exhibited at the Vietnam University of Fine Art in Hanoi from April 2-8.



The exhibition, entitled "New Days", is organised by indochineart.vn (Indochine Art), a Vietnamese organisation specialising in evaluating, creating and commercialising original artworks, to celebrate the 5th anniversary of its establishment and development.



Works on display at the exhibition are created from various materials such as lacquer, oil paint, synthetic, stone, iron, stainless steel, and mica.



Sculptor Khong Do Tuyen is expected to bring to the exhibition his wave-themed sculptures made from stainless steel, while sculptor Dao Chau Hai contributes a number of stone sculptures. Painter Ly Truc Son will introduce his lacquer paintings with the theme of the universe while Tran Le Nam will present acrylic works on canvas about human lives and the colors of life.



A series of oil paintings with themes about the sea, the winter and January by painter Dang Tien will be showcased at the event alongside lacquer works with topics relating to love and nature by Trinh Tuan.



According to the organiser, works that will be displayed at the exhibition are typical works representing the artistic style that eight artists have pursued and made a name for in the past decade./.