Workers on the flight (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has operated a free flight carrying over 100 disadvantaged workers from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi to re-unite with their families on the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.



The carrier also funded travelling costs for them to return to their home villages as well as airfares for return flights to Ho Chi Minh City after Tet.



The workers on the flight are all live in difficult circumstances, have relatives in need of special care, and have not been able to return to their home villages for Tet for years.

As part of the “Flights of Love” campaign, the flight was a joint effort of Vietnam Airlines, Frequent Flyer Programme Lotusmiles members and partners, to spread humane value for the community and social responsibility that the carrier has been promoting for years./.