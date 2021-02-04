Over 1,127 tonnes of rice aid heading to Quang Binh for Tet
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - More than 1,127 tonnes of rice from the national reserve will be handed over to the central province of Quang Binh between February 3 and 7, to help local people during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.
The province will also receive relief aid of over 1,029 tonnes of rice to ease hunger during the period between crops.
According to the General Department of State Reserves, the Prime Minister has issued three decisions approving aid of more than 11,580 tonnes of rice in total for 16 provinces.
Tet aid will be distributed among the central provinces of Nghe An (over 727.8 tonnes), Quang Nam (975 tonnes), Ninh Thuan (over 530.2 tonnes), Quang Bình, Quang Ngai (over 1,240 tonnes), and Dak Lak (over 810.9 tonnes), among others.
Beneficiaries of between-crop aid packages include Quang Binh, Dak Nong (284.28 tonnes), and Lang Son (212.43 tonnes)./.