Society HCM City: Disadvantaged workers given Tet gift packages More than 420,000 gift packages have been given so far to workers and Government employees in Ho Chi Minh City facing difficult circumstances, in the hope of bringing them a warmer Tet, Vietnam’s traditional Lunar New Year holiday, according to a local official.

Society COVID-19: Hanoi puts the brakes on festivities, mass gatherings Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh has requested a halt to festive activities and mass gathering events in public places and stadiums in the face of a COVID-19 resurgence.

Society Drug smugglers prosecuted in An Giang Police in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang have launched criminal proceedings against two people for smuggling six bricks of heroin (some 2,1 kg) and nearly 1 kg of crystal meth across the border.

Society Russian friend of Vietnam passes away The Vietnamese community in Russia is mourning the passing of a great friend of Vietnam, Irina Petrovna Karmanova, who was former General Secretary of the Russia - Vietnam Friendship Association.