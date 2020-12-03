Over 1.4 mln USD raised for national sea and island fund
Chairwoman of the VFF Committee in Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau speaks at the programme (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Over 34 billion VND (over 1.4 million USD) were raised for the “For national seas and islands – For the fatherland frontline” fund at an art exchange programme co-organised by the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee in Ho Chi Minh City and the municipal television HTV on December 2.
In her opening remarks, Chairwoman of the VFF Committee in Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau highlighted the significance of the programme, expressing her thanks to organisations, individuals, enterprises, Vietnamese expats and donors for their assistance for the fund over the last eight years.
All the donations will be used to carry out specific tasks and projects in 2021 such as communications to raise public awareness on the national sea and island sovereignty, and support for soldiers and officers who are on their duty in, and people living in border and island areas, among others.
In 2021, the fund will provide medical equipment to a health station in Nam Yet island, help repair Song Tu Tay primary School in Song Tu Tay island, maintain and the base of the DK1/10 platform in Navy Region 2, and build a cultural house on Thuyen Chai A island, and carry out a project on fresh water supply in border areas.
HCM City’s fund alone has raised over 41 billion VND so far this year, which have been spent on a series of activities, including helping officers, soldiers and people in border and island areas.
On the occasion, outstanding individuals with significant contributions to the fund and those who have made great effort to sea and island areas, were honoured./.