Society At least 1.5 million Tet gifts to be presented to poor, AO victims The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) has set a goal of handing over at least 1.5 million gifts to the poor and Agent Orange victims during its movement for traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) 2021.

Society Da Nang, Boras city cooperate in scientific education for sustainable development The People’s Committee of central Da Nang city and Sweden’s Boras city on December 2 organised a virtual meeting on the implementation of the “Scientific education for Da Nang’s sustainable development” project.

Society PM orders strengthening COVID-19 prevention measures The Prime Minister on December 2 issued Dispatch No.1699/CD-TTg on strengthening COVID-19 prevention and control measures.