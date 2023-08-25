A farmer harvests sugarcane (Photo: VNA)

Hoa Binh (VNA) – A ceremony was held in the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh on August 25 to ship a batch of 17.3 tonnes of fresh sugarcane to the US.



The event was co-hosted by Tien Ngan Trading and Investment Co. Ltd and the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Director of the provincial Department of Quality Control of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Nguyen Huu Tai said sugarcane is a crop with great export potential and well-suited to the local climate and soil conditions, so it could be grown more to generate high economic efficiency.



Nguyen Le Diep, Director of the Tien Ngan Trading and Investment Co. Ltd, said the company plans to ship 300-500 tonnes of sugarcane to the Republic of Korea, the UK and the EU this year.



According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, local sugarcane has not only been present in various regions nationwide but has also found its way into foreign markets. Starting with just a 120-kg sample batch of purple sugarcane exported to Japan, its export volume has rapidly increased over the years, reaching 5.7 tonnes in 2020, 74 tonnes in 2021 and 300 tonnes in 2022.



The first batch of 20 tonnes of sugarcane was exported to the US on March 19./.