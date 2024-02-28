The festival draws the participation of seven teams, including more than 200 firecracker makers from Ninh Giang, Tu Ky, and Gia Loc districts.

Firecrackers are produced using clay. Each clay firecracker weighs between 30kg and 80kg.

Selecting clay, which is free from impurities, is key to making firecrackers that can create loud bangs when they are thrown against the ground.

Firecracker makers must be in good health and have experience in clay firecracker contests.

Clay firecrackers are a traditional folk game which is played in the northern region that involves hurling clay crackers to create noise.

It is done to pray for good harvests and no natural disasters in the year ahead.

It is believed that the louder the noise the more bountiful the crops will be in the coming year./.

VNA