Over 208 million USD raised through G-bond auction
The State Treasury raised over 4.8 trillion VND (208.6 million USD) through a G-bond auction on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on February 26.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Treasury raised over 4.8 trillion VND (208.6 million USD) through a G-bond auction on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on February 26.
A total of 6 trillion VND worth of G-bonds were offered, including 10-year, 15-year and 30-year ones, each valued at 2 trillion VND.
The ten-year bonds attracted over 1.66 trillion VND at an annual interest rate of 2.29 percent, 0.02 percent higher than the previous auction on February 19.
Meanwhile, those with 15-year maturity raised more than 1.93 trillion VND, yielding 2.88 percent per year, or 0.03 percent higher than that in the February 19 auction.
Over 1.2 trillion VND were also collected via 30-year bonds with an annual yield of 3.55 percent, 0.15 percent lower than that in the February 12 auction.
Since the beginning of this year, the State Treasury has raised a total of 23.26 trillion VND via G-bond auctions on the HNX./.