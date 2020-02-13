State Treasury mobilises over 115 million USD through bond sales
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Treasury has raised 2.7 trillion VND (115.79 million USD) through a recent G-bond auction on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).
A total of 4 trillion VND worth of G-bonds were offered, including five-year, 10-year, 15-year and 30-year bonds, each valued at 1 trillion VND.
Ten-year bonds mobilised 800 billion VND at an annual interest rate at 2.91 percent, 0.03 percent higher than the previous auction on January 21.
Bonds with 15-year maturity raised 900 billion VND with an annual interest rate of 3.03 percent, up 0.03 percent as compared with the January 21 auction.
Meanwhile, 1 trillion VND was collected via 30-year bonds with a yield rate of 3.7 percent, 0.02 percent lower than that in the February 5 auction.
However, five-year bonds were unsold.
So far this year, the State Treasury has collected over 13.3 trillion VND from five G-bond auctions on the HNX./.