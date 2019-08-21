The State Treasury of Vietnam mobilises more than 2.85 trillion VND (nearly 123 million USD) from a G-bond auction on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on August 21. (Photo: VNA)

The State Treasury of Vietnam mobilised more than 2.85 trillion VND (nearly 123 million USD) from a G-bond auction on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on August 21.Some 3 trillion VND worth of bonds were offered, including 5-year bonds valued at 500 billion VND, 15-year bonds worth 1 trillion VND, and 20-year bonds worth 500 billion VND.The State Treasury raised 500 billion VND worth of five-year bonds with an annual yield rate of 3.3 percent, 0.25 percent lower than the previous auction on July 31.Bonds with 10-year term were sold at 854 billion VND at a yield rate of 4.2 percent, down 0.15 percent from the auction on August 14.Meanwhile, 15-year bonds were purchased with a total value of 1 trillion VND, and an interest rate of 4.5 percent, decreasing 0.13 percent from the auction on August 14.As much as 500 billion VND was collected via 20-year bonds with a yield rate of 5.06 percent as compared to 5.15 percent offered at the July 31 auction.From the outset of the year, the State Treasury mobilised more than 145 trillion VND through G-bonds auctions on the HNX.-VNA