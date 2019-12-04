Business Smart Grid Week Vietnam 2019 underway in Hanoi The Smart Grid Week Vietnam 2019 has been underway in Hanoi since December 2, featuring a series of conferences and workshops for government officials, national and international professionals and partners as well as associations.

Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND on December 4 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,159 VND/USD on December 4, up 3 VND from the previous day.

Business Vingroup’s retail, agriculture units merge with Masan Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup said on December 3 it has entered into a share swap agreement to merge its retail and agriculture arms with Masan Consumer Holdings, to create the country’s biggest retail company.