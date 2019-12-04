Over 1.12 billion USD mobilised from G-bond auctions on HNX
The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) held 25 auctions in November, mobilising over 26 trillion VND (1.12 billion USD) worth of G-bonds, up 29 percent from the previous month.
Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) held 25 auctions in November, mobilising over 26 trillion VND (1.12 billion USD) worth of G-bonds, up 29 percent from the previous month.
Of the amount, 13.7 trillion VND was raised by the State Treasury and the remainder by the Vietnam Development Bank.
The interest rates of successfully-bid bonds issued by the State Treasury dropped by 0.01-0.48 percent per year compared to October, with five-year bonds and 20-year bonds experiencing the strongest drop of 0.48 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.
On the secondary G-bond market, trading volume averaged over 10.5 trillion VND per session, a month-on-month increase of 18.6 percent. Meanwhile, transacted volume through repurchasing agreements (repos) accounted for 40.8 percent of the total trading volume, up 1.8 percent from October.
Total outright purchases of G-bonds in the month hit over 130.8 trillion VND, rising 5.1 percent against the previous month, while total trading volume of G-bonds via repos was valued 90.2 trillion VND, increasing 13.3 percent from October.
Foreign investors made outright purchases of more than 4.7 trillion VND, and outright sales of some 5.3 trillion VND. They did not make any repo transactions.
In the 11-month period, the State Treasury mobilised over 204 trillion VND worth of G-bonds through auctions on HNX, equivalent to 81.6 percent of its yearly plan.
Total listed G-bonds were valued at more than 1.14 quadrillion VND as of November 30./.